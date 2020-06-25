Iesha Taylor ’18: Ferrum College “Gave Me the Tools I Need to Succeed”

Alumna Iesha Taylor is proud of her Ferrum College success story.

She entered higher education as a first-generation college student, and participated in Ferrum’s freshman College Success coursework, which provides additional academic support for first-generation students. She said the opportunities and guidance she received at Ferrum provided a pathway for her to make the Dean’s List for seven semesters and graduate in 2018 with Magna Cum Laude honors.

Originally from Manassas, VA, Taylor majored in business administration with an emphasis in management and a minor in accounting. She was a member of the Accounting Club and the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. Additionally, Taylor was a work study in the College’s Admissions Office.

“As a first-generation college graduate, I had a strong desire to do my absolute best in my undergraduate studies. The faculty and staff from Ferrum helped me achieve that goal,” said Taylor.

After her graduation from Ferrum, she landed a position as an assistant project manager at Diamond’s Management Group, Inc. “It’s a small, women, minority-owned business located in Manassas,” explained Taylor.

Her duties as an assistant project manager include developing marketing and advertising strategies, reviewing project movements, and maintaining customer accounts, along with other responsibilities. She is also a member of the Women’s Leadership Organization through Prince William County’s Chamber of Commerce, where she represents Diamond’s Management Group, Inc. in monthly meetings and networking events.

“I use my education from Ferrum to resolve issues and make decisions on a regular basis,” said Taylor. “My problem solving and critical thinking skills are enhanced due to the program and its curriculum. My business administration degree from Ferrum was instrumental in establishing my career as a project manager.”

“Iesha Taylor is a wonderful young lady,” said Director of Academic Outreach and Athletics Initiatives Tom Steele, who instructed Taylor during her freshman College Success course in 2014. “She overcame obstacles any first-generation college student might face, and graduated with honors. She listened to resources, applied success strategies, and became a scholar. I am so proud of this young lady.”

Taylor’s future is only growing brighter as she was recently accepted to George Mason University’s Masters of Business Administration program. “Ferrum College taught me that consistency, persistence, and hard work are required to succeed. It gave me the tools I need to succeed in my graduate program, and in my career,” said Taylor.

Learn more about Ferrum College’s business administration program here.