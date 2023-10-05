//Homeschool Students Visit Ferrum College Dining Services for a Cooking Class

FERRUM, VA, October 5, 2023 – Homeschooled elementary students from Franklin County and Floyd County visited Ferrum College’s dining services for a cooking class during the College’s Fall Break. Aladdin Campus Dining Food Services Director Levi Briggs worked with the students to prepare hand-cut french fries, ingredients for chocolate chip cookies, and pizza dough.

“This is not our first cooking class,” shared Briggs. “The kids visited the College last year during break and we made pasta. I always enjoy the opportunity teach them – its a different experience from our usual customers!”

Naomi Lupacchino organized the cooking class for the homeschoolers group. She organizes local trips and activities for the local homeschool community. Other places they’ve visited include Martinsville Speedway, Fleetwood Homes, the Rocky Mount bowling alley and Crenshaw Lighting. One of Lupacchino’smain goals in organizing these trips is to teach the students about the variety of local employment opportunities available.

“The kids had a great time! Chef Levi is an awesome teacher, and the kids had fun eating their made-from scratch pizza, fries and chocolate chip cookies,” Lupacchino said.