//Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson to Perform at 50th Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

FERRUM, VA, September 22, 2023 – Guitar Maker Wayne Henderson will be performing at this year’s 50th Folklife Festival.

Though he is a native of Virginia, Henderson has played countless performances in Western North Carolina, been a member of Western North Carolina bands, and influenced many regional musicians, through both his music and craft. He developed a unique style of using a thumbpick and fingerpicks, making his playing sound like flatpicking, with fast, accurate, and clean notes.

For nearly 50 years, Henderson has also been making and repairing acoustic guitars.

The 50th Folklife Festival will take place on October 28 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College. To purchase festival tickets and learn more about the festival visit the event page here.

