Gregory Rock

Interim Director of Music

Office: Grousbeck 111

E-mail: grock@ferrum.edu

Gregory Rock holds a B.M. in Trombone Performance from Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University and is currently pursuing a M.M. in Wind Conducting at Messiah University. He has an extensive performance career spanning the United States as well as Europe. Recently retired from the United States Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, his military career took him in performance extensively throughout the U.S. and over 10 countries including Belgium, Germany, France, Canada, Japan and Australia.

As an orchestral trombone player, Greg has performed with the Maryland Symphony, Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic, Prince William Symphony, Avanti Orchestra of The Friday Morning Music Club, Loudoun Symphony, Kennedy Center Opera Orchestra, Alexandria Symphony, McLean Orchestra, Prince Georges Symphony, Tacoma Park Symphony, and the Washington Civic Orchestra. In his freelance trombone experience in the Baltimore, D.C. metro area, he has performed with Washington Savoyards, Washington Revels Christmas Brass Quintet, and the Washington Sinfonietta. Greg has a passion for chamber music and has performed with Dominion Brass, Canterbury Brass Quintet, Potomac Trombone Quartet, the Interservice Trombone Choir, and the Saturday Morning Brass Project. Currently, he has expanded his interests by exploring the historical trombone and playing the Sackbut with such groups as Fanfare-Barok, Colla Parte, the Washington Cornett and Sackbut Ensemble, and The Westminster Kantorei of the Westminster Choir College, as well as performing with members of Rook Early Music Ensemble and Three Notch’d Road. Recently, he was part of an international group of Historical Performance Practice performers traveling to Salzburg, Austria for the opening performance of a Mass for the famed Salzburg Music Festival.

In addition to Greg’s extensive performance experience, he is also an accomplished and experienced brass instructor. He served as the Low Brass Instructor for The Community Music School of the Piedmont and the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy, while maintaining a private studio in Loudoun County, VA. During his appointment as the Assistant Executive Director at The Washington Conservatory of Music in Bethesda, Maryland, Greg oversaw recruitment, the maintenance of an extensive piano fleet and Applied Lessons for over 20 performer/teachers.

During his 28 years of distinguished military service, Greg served as a Clinician and Master Class Instructor in middle schools, high schools, and colleges throughout the United States. As the Senior Enlisted member (Sergeant Major) of the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, Greg was responsible for managing the organization, professional development and training, personnel relocations, Quality Control of all performances, and talent acquisition for the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. Upon retirement, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Member of the Regiment, and the Order of Saint Maurice.

Upon retirement, Greg continued to serve as passionate advocate for the arts and teacher through his role as the Executive Director of Brass Antiqua: A Workshop for Early Brass and as the Co-Director and founder of the newly formed Blue Ridge Baroque Symposiums which involves a collaboration of Colleges and Universities in the Blue Ridge region of Virginia and North Carolina.

Greg joined the music faculty of Ferrum College in 2017 and enjoys roasting coffee and restoring historic homes with his best friend and wife, Aimé.