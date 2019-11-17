//Getting Ahead Over Winter Break

Make Winter Break a “Get Ahead” Time for Your College Student

Winter Break is almost here. You’ll have a taste of having your student home from college over Thanksgiving Break, but that is just an

appetizer. The full course is coming over Winter Break, which might be as long as a month or more.

Thinking ahead to Winter Break, and doing some planning, means you and your student can work together to make it not only a pleasant, but a productive break as well. Here are a few suggestions for ways that your student can use at least a portion of Winter Break to do more than just catch up on sleep and friends (but be sure to leave plenty of time for that as well). Of course, he can’t do everything on this list, but help your student decide what will give him the most benefit.

Take a Winter Session class. Many colleges offer short-term classes over break. Your student may return to campus to take a class, may take a class at a local college or university, or might take a class online without ever needing to leave home. An extra class can give your student a chance to try a new subject, make up for some missing credits, or get a head start with a few additional credits.

Spend some time conducting informational interviews. If your student has an idea of a career that he’d like to pursue, or even just a general field he’d like to enter, informational interviews can give him a lot of ideas to consider. Encourage your student to contact a few people in the field and ask for a few minutes of their time to interview them about their jobs. This is a chance to ask why they like what they do, what their career path looked like, what classes they think are essential, and what advice they might give someone entering the field. Many professionals are happy to share what they know with someone interested in their career. This may help your student affirm his direction or decide to change his focus to a new area.

Participate in some kind of field experience . Getting out into the professional world is always helpful, and sometimes inspiring, for students. Your student might ask to shadow someone for a few days, ask to assist or intern somewhere, even just volunteer. Anything he does to get involved in the community and/or professional world will give him experience, new information, and potential resume material.

somewhere. Even donating just a few hours a week can make a difference for someone – and help your student feel good about himself. Go back to school. Volunteer to visit the local high school or even middle school to share college stories. Reach out to a Boy or Girl Scout troop or church youth group. Share wisdom about what students should do now to be prepared for college in the future.

Get a head start on next semester’s work.Order textbooks now so they will be on hand at the beginning of the semester. Begin reading the first chapters to get a head start. Do some outside reading about next semester’s subjects to have some background. Anything done now won’t need to be done during the semester when things are busy.

Review expectations and plan ahead. Winter Break is a good time for students and parents to spend some time reviewing how things went last semester – for everyone. Were expectations in the areas of academics, financial spending and social behavior realistic? Should they be modified? What about communication? Take stock now and make sure everyone is on the same page.

It is important to remember that Winter Break is just that – a Break. Your student works hard at school and needs some down time. However, making a plan and setting some goals to accomplish something over Break can mean that your student will feel prepared and in control when he returns to school.