My Name is Gage Shelton. I am a junior at Ferrum, majoring in Accounting with a minor in Political Science. I am also extremely active in the Performing Arts programs here at Ferrum, including choral ensembles and the Theatre Arts program.

Though I’m a commuter student, I’m almost always on campus. I like to joke that I’m in Schoolfield Hall more often than I’m at my house. Ferrum is like a second home to me, which is why I have dedicated so much of myself to this campus and to several of the groups within it.