//Fulbright Scholar Natalie Hernandez Starts Her Ferrum College Journey

FERRUM, VA, September 7, 2023 – Ferrum College hosts a Fulbright Scholar annually. These scholars develop their skills, broaden their network, gain international insights, and share their experiences with students and colleagues upon returning home. Scholars come from and go to all institution types and geographic regions across the United States and around the world.

Natalie Hernandez, a Fulbright Scholar for the 2023-24 academic year at Ferrum College, is currently participating in the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Program. The program aims to enhance Americans’ understanding of foreign cultures and languages by offering teaching assistantships in over 35 languages across numerous higher education institutions in the United States.

Hernandez, who studied English and Chinese, aspired to become a teacher and attended university to achieve her goal. “I became an English and Spanish teacher, so I have always been interested in improving academically, teaching, and learning about foreign cultures. Fulbright provided the opportunity to experience everything that I have always wanted to do, which is why I applied to the FTLA program,” Hernandez explains.

Fulbright selects the location for scholars, so Hernandez did not choose Ferrum. However, she is enjoying her time at the College. “I think Ferrum was a great choice because I really like it here, and I am grateful for all the opportunities that I have had. So far, my experience has been great. Students are nice and hardworking, and I am having a really good time teaching Spanish,” she said.

Hernandez is also enrolled in a history class and a digital rhetoric class, which she has found interesting. She has also enjoyed embracing the Ferrum culture. “I have to say that I am thrilled with life on campus. Ferrum is beautiful; the views, the buildings—everything is new and outstanding for me,” she continued.

Hernandez has noticed similarities and differences at the College compared to her home country. “Ferrum reminds me of Uruguay in many aspects; the green areas, the calm environment. I find a lot of differences too that are really attractive and entertaining; sports, food, clubs, and how people engage in different activities.”

During the school year, Hernandez plans to continue taking classes and improve her teaching skills. She also hopes to see snow in the winter and immerse herself in the community. Additionally, she plans to travel during winter break.