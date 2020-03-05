FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Fulbright OLF scholar from India spoke on campus

//Fulbright OLF scholar from India spoke on campus

Fulbright OLF scholar from India spoke on campus

Dr. Meena Pillai, a Fulbright researcher who is currently at UCLA for this academic year, came to Ferrum College and participated in class visits, a public lecture, and small-group meetings. Dr. Pillai is a Professor in the Institute of English and Director of the Centre for Cultural Studies at the University of Kerala in India, and her work focuses on women’s movements throughout the world. Students were able to ask her questions and talk to her about their goals, and the impact of her visit will leave a lasting impression on those students.

2020-03-05T16:50:24+00:00

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
TDD: 540.365.4614
Campus Police: 540.365.4255 (non-emergency)

Main Administration Building

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Toggle Sliding Bar Area