From Liberal Studies at Ferrum College to Legal Luminary: Daeshawn Barrett ‘22 Shines Bright in the 3+3 Law School Program

After graduating from Ferrum College, Daeshawn Barrett ‘22 began his journey in law school at the Appalachian School of Law (ASL) through the institutions’ 3+3 program. This program is an agreement between Ferrum and ASL in Grundy, VA, guaranteeing students who earn their Bachelor’s Degree from the College in three years will be accepted into ASL to earn their Juris Doctor in an additional three years. Barrett took advantage of this opportunity. While at Ferrum, he received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with minors in Political Science, Business Administration, and History.

“The benefits of this [program] reach far into the financial and time management and so many other aspects of my life. I am so grateful to God for the leadership at Ferrum and the Appalachian School of Law for believing in students enough to make such an idea a reality,” said Barrett.

This program was attainable to Barrett thanks to former Ferrum College associate registrar Dr. Ronda Bryant who helped him with acceptance into the program by keeping all his course requirements aligned. She remembers him having a positive attitude and being an incredibly determined student.

“His persistence and willingness to meet all of the qualifications took a lot of personal and academic sacrifice on his part, as well as getting advice and support from his faculty and administrative departments…not to mention preparing for and taking the LSAT,” Bryant said. “He understood that he was going to be a bit of a trailblazer by being the first to participate in this program, and he speaks with appreciation about his experiences at Ferrum and how those experiences prepared him for law school.”

Barrett chose to attend law school to continue learning information provided by a legal education. “The critical and analytical thinking skills that one gains while pursuing a law degree are invaluable, and I need those skills to fulfill my purpose on this Earth,” he says.

Barrett has thoroughly enjoyed his time at ASL. “My experience has been tremendous. Receiving my legal education from the Appalachian School of Law has been so rewarding and fruitful. Law school has and is giving me the tools necessary to hang my hat on the legal profession,” said Barrett. “Not only am I learning the law at ASL, but I am learning how to serve my community. My school prioritizes giving back and making us as students know that it takes the unity of all of us to move mountains,” he continued.

Other professors within the history department at Ferrum helped Barrett with his studies for this program. “Dr. Tim Daniels, Dr. Greer Golda, and Dr. Hancock-Parmer all played a role in getting me into law school,” explained Barrett.

Dean of Undergraduate Studies Tim Daniels had nothing but great things to say about Barrett. “Daeshawn was always just so curious about learning… anything. He was a particular joy to have in historiography because I was able to see the enthusiasm in his eyes each time he came to understand how a new approach to history had been shaped by time and context.”

While he chose to attend Ferrum due to the close-knit community, Barrett was also able to be involved in different organizations and make many memories. “I was active in campus engagement and career services, and I held a work-study job. I also started an organization called Fat 2 Fit which promoted healthy eating and exercise. My favorite memories from Ferrum would have to be when my friends and I would cook in the Clark or Dyer kitchen and we would freestyle rap and sing! A balance between work, play, and expressing your passions must be accomplished,” shared Barrett.

Barrett encourages students to continue to be aware of who they are. “Put and keep your Higher Power first in your life at all times. You’ll always be guided to make the right decision that way. Remain true to who you are with humility. Lastly, yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift,” he says.

He advised students who are interested in law. “ Anyone who wants to go into law should pick a school where you see yourself succeeding and be willing to sacrifice today’s pleasures for tomorrow’s promises. Law school is not easy, but nothing valuable is,” he concludes.

Currently, Barrett is in the final semester of his studies at the Appalachian School of Law. Upon graduation this spring, he intends to take the bar exam, pass it, and establish his own law practice.