//Freshmen Pack 50,000 Meals With Harvest Pack

08/16/23

FERRUM, VA, August 16, 2023 – On Saturday August 12, freshmen students participated in the high energy, food packing event, Harvest Pack.

Freshmen were joined by Connection leaders, RAs and other faculty/staff on campus. They were able to package 50,000 meals in 1.5 hours.

“Our motto is “Not Self, But Others”. It is essential for our new students to begin their journey at Ferrum College living out this motto. This is the second time this year we have partnered with Harvest Pack for this valuable, team building and service activity, and I am proud of our students for doubling the number of meals packed.”

Connection Leader and Ferrum College junior Makaila Veney said the freshmen students enjoyed this community service activity. “I think it was a learning experience for the majority of them. It showed them it is easy and can be a lot of fun giving back to their local community – especially when we do it together.”

The meals packed by the Ferrum students were distributed to five local food bank organizations by Heavenly Manna of Rocky Mount, VA.

Full photo gallery is available to view here.