//Freshmen Class Participate in Day of Service Activities For Connection Weekend

08/15/23

FERRUM, VA, August 15, 2023 – On Sunday, August 13, Ferrum College’s newest Panthers participated in a “Day of Service” event in partnership with Ferrum Forward to conclude Connection Weekend.

In groups with their Connection leaders, freshmen packed meals for the Panther Packs program, hosted a free car wash for community members, built and planted a memory garden, cleaned up the community center at Saint James United Methodist Church, and completed various maintenance projects at Phoebe Needles.

“The group of fine young Ferrum College students who came to Phoebe Needles on Sunday were a real pleasure to work with! We accomplished a lot of projects; more than we actually planned for. We look forward to more such interactions in the future and any other opportunities that we can create together. The sky’s the limit,” said Phoebe Needles executive director Inge Terrill.

Ferrum College President, Dr. Mirta Martin is thankful for the Ferrum, VA community and their support of the College and its students.

“Our motto is “Not Self, But Others”. It is essential for our new students to begin their journey at Ferrum College living out this motto and connecting to the community. We are deeply grateful for our Ferrum community and the opportunities they created for our students to connect with them and serve them.”

An ice cream and popcorn social followed the “Day of Service” festivities.