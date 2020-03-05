Freshman Kayla “Redd” Anderson Produces Music Through Her Own Record Label, “Code Redd Records”

Kayla “Redd” Anderson is a freshman from Charlotte, NC, majoring in mass communications and minoring in journalism. At the age of 18, she produces music for artists under her record label, Code Redd Records. She also distributes her own music on all platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more.

Anderson began doing audio work when she was in high school. “I made music but never really wanted people to hear it,” she explained. “I was 15; I just did it for me to listen to it.” Although she enjoyed making music, her passion was basketball: “I wanted to play basketball, so I put music behind me because the future looked bright for playing basketball.”

Unfortunately, Anderson lost her position on the basketball team right before Thanksgiving during her senior year in high school. To fill her time, she began working at a fast food restaurant but wanted to do more. She offered to produce music for other students at her high school which reignited her passion for doing audio work.

At Ferrum College, Anderson completed a mixtape dubbed Redd’s World in the fall of 2019. “It was just a bunch of songs that I made and then I thought to just turn it into a mixtape,” said Anderson. “It was mainly about where I’m from and having fun; just being positive.”

Recently, she worked with Ferrum College senior Darrian Marshall ’20 to compile his first album which includes a variety of musical genres such as pop, dance, R&B, and New Orleans bounce. Although Marshall’s album isn’t available yet, his single, Dance With Me, was released on February 28, 2020.

“We made the song within three hours,” explained Anderson. “Darrian made the process very easy. He was already prepared and very professional. I’m looking forward to working on more projects with Darrian and our fellow peers.”

“Working with Redd has been such a breeze. The recording process for my whole album is so much easier when a producer like Redd knows exactly what I want. Within the first hour of recording Dance With Me, Redd and I felt as though we had been working with each other forever,” said Marshall.

Anderson’s work doesn’t end there. She’s also releasing another mixtape, CODE REDD, on all platforms on March 15, 2020.

Hear Anderson’s audio work on Marshall’s new single, Dance With Me, here. Dance With Me is also out on Apple Music and Spotify.