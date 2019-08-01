//Franklin County Schools Use Blue Ridge Institute & Museum for Team Building

Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum hosted teachers and administrators from Franklin County Public Schools for a team-building exercise: a local version of “The Amazing Race.”

The Blue Ridge Institute Coordinator of Educational Outreach and Interpretation Rebecca Austin, along with several farm museum historical interpreters, spent hours in preparation for the school teams which arrived in groups of three on select days throughout June and July. The BRI&M group’s first step was to determine what 1800-style team building activities were going to be available. They settled on tomahawk throwing, two-person log sawing, and ox driving.

“We did spend some time in preparation,” explained Austin. “We had to make a target stand for the tomahawk throwing and find a log to use as the target.”

On days when “The Amazing Race” activities took place, FCPS teams arrived unannounced at the Farm Museum as there was no specific schedule to follow; activities commenced as teams arrived.

Eighth-grade administrator at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Matt Dunbar said the teachers and administrators “genuinely like working together toward a common goal” and expressed pride in all of the Franklin County Schools.

“Any time we are able to participate in the enrichment of our educators, it is a good thing as ultimately, the children of Franklin County are who benefit,” said Austin.

“It was great to use the BRI as the place to build teamwork,” said non-traditional Ferrum College student and historical interpreter at the Farm Museum Jason Campbell, who helped coordinate the BRI&M’s race activities. “The beginning, middle, and end of education was working together.”

The Farm Museum is open to non-reserved walk-in visitors Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m., mid-May through Labor Day Weekend. The BRI is open all year on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum here.

