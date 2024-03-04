//FloydFest Visits Ferrum College

FloydFest CEO John McBroom and COO Sam Calhoun recently visited Dr. Theresa McBride’s Principles of Management BUS-303 class. The course is an introduction to the management functions of planning, organizing, leading and controlling and how they are evolving in today’s business environment. An emphasis is placed on the management and mobilization of people to achieve organizational goals.

FloydFest is a huge, multi-day music festival that has deep roots in Southwestern Virginia, having taken place now for more than 20 years. It attracts musical acts of national and international renowned. The FloydFest has recently been located to a permanent site in Check, Virginia, where CEO John McBroom purchased a 200-acre farm to serve as a permanent base. The festival currently accommodates 20,000 attendees, although McBroom and Calhoun have indicated that once parking is sorted out, more attendees will be possible. The festival is a huge boom to the local economy and partners with many local businesses.

With McBroom and Calhoun’s visit, management students learned that oversight of a large music festival is a complicated business in which customer satisfaction and partnerships are keys to success. Calhoun said it was an honor to be guest speakers at the College. “[We] spoke on the business of music festivals and the importance, and art, of creating a close-knit and engaged community. As always, it was special to listen and learn from students and engage with the next generation of leaders who will serve the region that FloydFest and Across-the-Way Productions are lucky enough to call home. Thank you, Ferrum College! See ya’ll on down the Crooked Road.”