//First-year Student-athlete Stands Out for More Than His Athletic Ability

FERRUM, VA (December 11, 2022) – First-year student-athlete and Ferrum College baseball team member Steven Ritchie stands out on the field for more than his athletic ability. Ritchie, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased a customized pink glove three years ago near Mother’s Day. The glove, which is embroidered with “Mom” on the back, honors Ritchie’s mother who is a breast cancer survivor.

Rather than choosing his mother’s name, Ritchie recognized that “Mom” meant something to a lot of people. “There are a lot of people who have a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, a sister, anyone who had breast cancer, so I like that it can mean something to a lot of different people,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie recently expanded his support platform to include his 33-year old autistic brother, Chet. With the addition of a blue Wilson-brand Autism Speaks mitt to his collection, Ritchie hopes to raise autism awareness. “It really, really makes me happy to be able to wear that and have a piece of my family with me every time I step on the field,” reflected Ritchie.

Admitting to some goading from opposing teams in the past about his pink glove, Ritchie used it as a teaching moment and educated others on its significance. Some see him as an inspiration and feel comfortable sharing stories with him about loved ones who have battled cancer. This past summer, Ritchie was approached by a coach, the husband of a breast cancer survivor, who was moved by Ritchie’s campaign on awareness. “I didn’t know what to say. I don’t know how to respond to that, but it just meant a lot to me that I’m doing something that means something to more than just myself. I’m doing something that means something to other people,” said Ritchie.