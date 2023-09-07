//Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia Will Perform at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival This Saturday

FERRUM, VA, September 7, 2023 – Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia will perform at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival. They will play at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Saturday, September 9 at 1:00pm.

The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival began in 2001, and has been a part of the museum since 2012. A 2015 Economic Impact Study showed that visitors to the Festival from outside the region had a $16.1 million impact on the region. The Festival generally hosts over 130 bands on 20 stages in downtown Bristol during the third weekend in September.

Orchestra Appalachia was invited to perform by The Crooked Road organization last semester, and they are elated to also represent the College. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to play at Bristol Rhythm and Roots. We’re excited to be on the same lineup as so many other talented and high profile artists and looking forward to sharing the incredible musicianship of our Ferrum College students,”said director of Appalachian Music Emily Blankenship-Tucker.

Ferrum College students Emily Walker, Django Burgess, Layla Newman, Rhiannon Anderson and faculty members Emily and Rachel Blankenship- Tucker will be performing this weekend.

Orchestra Appalachia has other events coming up this semester. “We have a lot of exciting shows coming up after returning home from Bristol. On September 16, we will be performing at a benefit concert at Thunder Road Harley Davidson in Danville, VA. Additionally, we will be making appearances at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) festival on September 29 and the 50th anniversary Blue Ridge Folklife Festival on October 28. We are also thrilled to be performing at home football games this fall as part of a new field show with Bluegrass Brass,” Blankenship-Tucker concludes.

Anyone interested in booking Orchestra Appalachia or learning more about the Appalachian Music program at Ferrum College can email ebtucker@ferrum.edu.