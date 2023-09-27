//Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia to Perform at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass College Showcase

FERRUM, VA, September 27, 2023– Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia will perform at the annual International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass College showcase on Friday, September 29th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

They will perform not only on the Virginia is for Lover’s Stage, they were also invited to be one of the first of 14 schools to perform in the College Showcase Friday at 6pm. This additional performance will not only give the group additional international exposure, but also the opportunity to connect with high school students seeking colleges where they can pursue studying bluegrass music as well as those simply seeking to learn more about Bluegrass music. The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum will also be an exhibitor at IBMA again this year.

After their IBMA performance, Orchestra Appalachia will be back at Ferrum on Saturday to perform their second field show with the College’s new band, Bluegrass Brass. The weekend will conclude with their performance Saturday evening on the Depot Stage in Rocky Mount, VA at the town’s 150th Fest.