//Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia Performed at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival

FERRUM, VA, September 11, 2023– Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia performed at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival. They played at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum stage on Saturday, September 9.

Orchestra Appalachia was invited to perform by The Crooked Road organization last semester, and they were elated to also represent the College.

“The theatre in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was packed when Orchestra Appalachia performed on Saturday afternoon, with people crowding in and trying to sit on the floor, although space was limited. I was so proud to see how well they did and how happy they were doing it, and how much the audience loved them,” said Tina Hanlon, professor of English.

“We were honored to be among those selected to represent the music heritage of the region and to perform on this stage with other great local bands such as the White Top Mountain Band and the Mustard Cutters. We performed on one of 30 stages and were on the same poster with some really well known performers,” said Emily Blankenship-Tucker, director of Appalachian Music at the College. “After our performance, the students were stopped throughout the day by folks who complimented our performance which was really meaningful to them.”

Anyone interested in booking Orchestra Appalachia or learning more about the Appalachian Music program at Ferrum College can email ebtucker@ferrum.edu. You can also hear them play every Monday at 7pm for the annual Monday night jams at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum.