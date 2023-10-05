//Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia and Blue Ridge Institute Make Appearances at the IBMA Conference

FERRUM, VA, October 5, 2023 – Ferrum College’s Orchestra Appalachia performed at the annual International Bluegrass Music Association Conference’s World of Bluegrass College showcase on Friday, September 29th in Raleigh, North Carolina.

They performed on the Virginia is for Lover’s Stage and they were also invited to be one of the first of 14 schools to perform in the College Showcase.

This additional performance gave the group international exposure, and the opportunity to connect with high school students seeking colleges where they can pursue studying bluegrass music as well as those simply seeking to learn more about Bluegrass music and culture.

While at the convention, students, faculty and staff reconnected with Professor Emeritus Pete Crow who served the College as the Williams Distinguished Professor of Humanities. The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum participated as an exhibitor promoting the upcoming 50th Folklife Festival on October 28th.

Freshman Django Burgess said his time with Orchestra Appalachia at the IBMAs will help him as a professional musician. “IBMA not only gave me a boost of confidence and passion, but invaluable, professional touring experience. Eye opening musicians and skillful stage crew made my first IBMA experience an impressive one.”