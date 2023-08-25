Ferrum College’s One Health Class Completes Water Quality Lab ﻿On Adams Lake

08/25/23

FERRUM, VA, August 25, 2023 – Ferrum College’s One Health class spent yesterday afternoon on Adams Lake conducting a water quality lab. Adams Lake is in the heart of Ferrum’s campus that spans over 700 acres.

One Health, or PPH 110, focuses on how human health at local, regional, national, and global levels interconnects with plant, animal, and environmental health.

“It was a fun lab. Students seemed to enjoy collecting water quality samples on Adam’s Lake,” said Instructor of Biology Chekka Lash. “The students not only had to learn to collect data, but they also learned to work in a team while navigating the lake in a canoe. We hope they learned how water quality data is collected, what impacts the water quality, and the connection that water quality has with human health.”

For this class, students will have weekly labs held in a variety of environments. This lab session on Adams Lake is one of many examples of experiential learning throughout the College’s curriculum. If students want to learn about how human health depends on many factors and what actions an individual can take to maintain their health and the health of their community, they should consider taking this course.

“They will also learn how diseases are spread, how they can be prevented, and how individuals, society, and experts respond to epidemic and endemic diseases in humans and animals,” Lash concludes. Their next lab will be on soil.