//Ferrum College’s Division of Nursing Holds Annual Blood Drive

FERRUM, VA, September 20, 2023 – On Monday, September 18, Ferrum College’s Division of Nursing held a blood drive with the American Red Cross. A total of 28 people donated from faculty, staff, students, and community, including 10 first-timers. These donations will help save up to 78 lives.

“Ferrum College Nursing hosts a blood drive each semester,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, College president. “Part of learning at Ferrum College is living out our motto ‘Not Self, But Others’ and these blood drives are one of many ways out Nursing students, faculty, and staff connect service with learning. We are thankful to everyone who donated!”

Donors included Dr. Martha Haley-Bowling, Dean of Graduate & Professional Studies, who donated for the first time; Dr. Jason Powell, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, a regular and frequent donor; and Zack Louie, senior nursing student and head men’s lacrosse coach, who donated for the first time. The division exceeded their goal of 21 units with 26 units of blood.

“It is very important to me to maintain a positive relationship between campus and the community which was clearly demonstrated in the Division of Nursing’s blood drive. All key stakeholders – faculty, staff, students, and community – were represented. We were also ecstatic to welcome 10 first-time donors which hopefully prompts a lifetime of donating. As always, ‘Not self, But others,'” said Assistant Professor of Nursing, John Phillips.