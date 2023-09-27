//Ferrum College’s Criminal Justice Major Announces New Programs for Students

FERRUM, VA, September 27, 2023 – Ferrum College’s Department of Criminal Justice is excited to announce two major programs that will benefit students and provide more learning opportunities for them.

The new Ferrum College Criminal Justice Association (FCCJA) has been created to provide students with a voice in the future direction of the program. It also offers a platform for students to network with professionals in their intended industries. Recently, Zoie Wagner was elected as the president of the FCCJA, with Sean Folquet as Vice President. Other officers include Kristian Negron as Secretary and Alex Musselman as Sergeant at Arms. Taylor Cossal, Landon Church, and Rylee Staples will serve as Captains. Dr. Carl Franklin is the faculty sponsor.

The department has also formed a new Forensic Science Club with Professor Nana Nti as the faculty sponsor and is refurbishing the Forensics House for new experiential learning this semester. Additionally, the department plans to introduce three other exciting opportunities for student involvement: forming a Moot Court Team open to students from all disciplines; forming a Crime Scene Investigation team; and beginning a new Ferrum College academic journal College, giving students from all disciplines the chance to get involved. Dr. Carl Franklin will lead the development of these great opportunities.