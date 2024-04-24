//Ferrum College’s Citizenship and Service Learning Course Holds Fundraiser for Kids Soar

Over the last few weeks, Ferrum College’s Citizenship and Service Learning course hosted a fundraiser for Kids Soar, a faith-based organization whose focus is on empowering children and families in the Roanoke Valley to end the cycle of poverty in their families through literacy education.

The money was raised with a “Pie a Professor” crowd funding competition, where faculty members volunteered to be pied in the face if they raised the most donations. The top three fundraisers were pied at the College’s annual “Spring Fling” event: Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Emily Blankenship-Tucker, Associate Professor of Religious Studies Eric Vanden Eykel, and Ferrum College Police Chief Joseph Kelley. Because the project exceeded their fundraising goal, College President Dr. Mirta Martin was also pied.

In total, the class raised over $600 for the organization. They were also able to donate five boxes of school supplies as well. This project was entirely student-driven; from ideation to fundraising to the pies, the students successfully embraced their assignment.

Hally is proud of his class for putting on successful service learning events throughout the semester. “They started the semester researching causes that were near and dear to their heart. Three of the students picked Kids’ Soar, so I figured we would likely be working with them. Students presented their individual projects and the class voted to determine which three organizations we would be working with. In addition to Kids Soar, we also voted to work at the Franklin County Humane Society and with the national anti-hunger charity, Lasagna Love,” Hally says.

He’s also grateful for the professors who contributed to the cause. “I’m extremely thankful not only for the dedication of my students, but also Dr. Martin, Dr. Blankenship-Tucker, Dr. Vanden Eykel, and Chief Kelley for being such good sports and getting pied during Spring Fling. I think the fact that we raised so much money is a sign that they are beloved members of the Ferrum community,” he concludes.