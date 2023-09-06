//Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum To Host Biannual Plant and Seed Swap

FERRUM, VA, September 6, 2023 – On Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 AM, the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College will hold its biannual “Plant and Seed Swap”. This event is free and open to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring plants, cuttings, or seeds to exchange for something else.

Additionally, some items will be available for purchase, such as the BRIM heirloom seeds from our 1800 farm. It is not mandatory to bring anything to participate in the event.

The next “Plant and Seed” swap will be in the Spring.