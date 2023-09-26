//Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Host Lane Hash for Book Signing

FERRUM, VA, September 26, 2023 –Author Lane Hash held a book signing event for his new publication, “Long Branch Primitive Baptist Church of the Long Branch Endicott Community,” at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum on Monday, September 25.

The book delves into the first 100 years of history of a church in the Endicott community. “My family has had close connections to the church going back to 1860. I become intrigued on the idea that the original minutes still existed,” Hash said.

Hash’s book idea began with a different church, located in Calloway. He was familiar with the church, and later found out that the original minutes still exist. “The minutes went back to 1796. This really peaked my interest in genealogy and history. For this book, I asked if I could make copies of the original minutes, and the idea came from a previous book I wrote about Pigg River. It was the same idea, and for each passage, I extracted the key points on each page,” Hash said.

The event was a success with Hash’s family and community members in attendance. “Long Branch Primitive Baptist Church of the Long Branch Endicott Community” is available for purchase on Amazon and at the Blue Ridge Institute.