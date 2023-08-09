//Ferrum College Welcomes Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer

08/8/23

On August 1, 2023, Ferrum College welcomed back Mark Poore as the Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer. Poore has over 33 years of information technology experience in the higher education, medical, and banking sectors; he brings with him 17 years of IT management experience. Most recently, Poore was Vice President of Information Technology at Harmony Senior Services – a luxury senior living management company with 42 locations and 3,000 employees.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Poore join our Panther family and provide Ferrum College his vast and exceptional expertise in leading our IT infrastructure. His career highlights the excellence essential to guiding the College into a future with classrooms and systems that will give our faculty cutting-edge resources as they provide our students with superb educational experiences while equipping them with workforce ready skills,” said Mirta Martin, Ferrum College president.

Poore is no stranger to liberal arts. He served 24 years at Roanoke College in various IT roles, the last of which was 5 years as their Chief Information Officer. While at Roanoke College, Poore also taught course sections in Project Management, Information Systems, Introduction to Computers, Spreadsheets and Instructional Technology.

Poore earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Roanoke College and his master’s degree in Gerontology from Baylor University. After his graduate studies, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Germany to study their social welfare system.

“My heart is in higher education information technology, specifically at small, liberal arts colleges. I am the product of a liberal arts experience that expanded my Southwest Virginia upbringing. Liberal arts exposed me to different world views, a variety of subject matter, the fine arts, and taught me critical thinking and writing skills,” said Poore.

“I feel strongly that the education and experiences available to Ferrum students will do the same for them. I’m excited to play a leadership role at Ferrum College to support and expand these same liberal arts experiences – augmented appropriately with robust, reliable & secure information technology solutions,” he concludes.

Poore holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. His IT career demonstrates excellence in information technology leadership, project management, strategic planning, budgeting, software implementation, cyber-security, assessment, vendor negotiations, and staff management.