//Ferrum College Welcomes Vice President of Finance and Chief Operations Officer

07/12/23

FERRUM, VA – On June 26, 2023, Ferrum College welcomed Dr. Joseph Han as the new vice president of Finance and Chief Operations Officer. Han brings over 30 years of experience leading administrative, business, and operations departments of higher education institutions in numerous states. His broad portfolio includes leading hundreds of professionals in facilities management, sustainability, auxiliary services, campus safety, information technology, transportation and parking, business services, budget and finance, institutional effectiveness, performance improvement, and business analytics.

Han’s academic credentials include a Doctor of Education in higher education administration, from Ohio State University, a master’s of organizational leadership, and a master’s of business administration from Azusa Pacific University and undergraduate degrees in physiology and biochemistry, and a professional certificate in facilities management from UC San Diego.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Han to Ferrum College,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of the College. “Dr. Han is an accomplished leader with extensive and impressive experience in administration, finance, operations, strategic planning, and process improvement. We are grateful he has chosen to join the Panther family and lend his expertise as we continue our journey towards new levels of excellence.”

Previously, Han served in numerous executive roles, including chief of police and certified law enforcement executive, and numerous vice president roles with Fairmont State University. He also served as a chief operating officer with the University of Louisville and Central Washington University, associate vice president of administration and operations for Cleveland State University, and associate vice president for Idaho State University.

Engaged in community work, Han serves on committees and boards of directors of publicand private organizations. An APPA Fellow, he volunteers as faculty with APPA Institute and APPA International Thought Leader Series. Han also volunteers as a faculty for the National Association of Campus Safety Administrator’s Command College and evaluator for the Police Executive Leadership College.