Ferrum College Welcomes All for Blackout Against NC Wesleyan This Saturday 9/9

FERRUM, VA, September 5, 2023 – Don’t miss the Ferrum College football season opener this Saturday, September 9th, at 6:00 p.m. Get ready to show your Panther spirit and come dressed in black for the BLACKOUT event. Let’s unite in support of our team and make a statement that won’t be forgotten.

The season opener is free to the entire community. Join us at Tailgate Alley from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for pre-game festivities, including games, grilling, and socializing with other Black Hat enthusiasts.

At 4:00 p.m., don’t miss the Black Hat Walk at Tailgate Alley to show your support for the team and Coach Cleive Adams. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m., so arrive on time and ready to cheer on our team to victory.

For the safety of all guests, the College has a policy of not allowing glass containers in Tailgate Alley as well as inside the stadium. Please be sure to bring your beverages in plastic or non-glass containers.

Also, please note that pets are not allowed; the College will only accommodate official ADA service animals to protect the enjoyment and safety of all guests.

College President, Dr. Mirta Martin encourage attendees to visit the Campus Store at Panther Grounds or online to purchase black spirit wear and fill the stadium with Panther pride. “It is a black out event, so wear your black and come home to Ferrum College to help us make this season opener a night to remember and set the tone for a victorious season ahead. Go Panthers!”