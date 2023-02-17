//Ferrum College To Host REVIVE! Training for Opioid Overdose Prevention

FERRUM VA (February 17, 2023) – Ferrum College will host a REVIVE! opioid overdose and Naloxone education training event for students, faculty, staff, and community members on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in the lower level of Vaughn Chapel on campus. The program is FREE and open to the public but requires pre-registration here. Registrants may select to attend one of the following sessions: 10:00-11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., and 1:00-2:15 p.m.

Offered by the Virginia Department of Health, Piedmont Community Services, and the Ferrum College Division of Nursing, REVIVE! provides training on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone. The training will cover understanding opioids, how opioid overdoses happen, risk factors for opioid overdoses, and how to respond to an opioid overdose emergency with the administration of naloxone.

“The community needs to realize that opioid use, abuse, and overdose are real and occur in rural areas such as Ferrum and Franklin County. Overdoses are not always intentional or a result of addiction. The life saved could be from an accidental overdose by your grandmother or child. Anyone may be trained easily on this life saving intervention,” said John Phillips, assistant professor of Nursing.

Those successfully completing the training will receive a free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose Response Kit and a $5 gift card to Panther Grounds. “The goal is to have 75 new responders on campus and within our community,” said Phillips.