//Ferrum College to host Actor and Playwright Mike Wiley for “One Noble Journey: A Boxed Marked Freedom” Performance

FERRUM, VA (February 16, 2023) – Ferrum College will host North Carolina based actor and playwright Mike Wiley for his performance of “One Noble Journey: A Boxed Marked Freedom” on February 21 at 8:30pm in the Panther’s Den. This performance will tell the true life story of Henry “Box” Brown, an African-American who was born a slave in 1816 in Louisa County, Virginia. A follow-up “Inquiring Minds” session will be held Wednesday, February 22 at 11:30am in the Panther’s Den.

Wiley started his own production company after seeing that African-American historical stories were not being told, and few theatrical productions about African-Americans existed. Through his performances, he has introduced people to the stories of Emmett Till, Henry “Box” Brown and so many other historical figures in African-American history.

Wiley earned his Master’s in Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Previously, he has appeared on the Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and National Geographic. In addition, Wiley has been featured in “Our State Magazine” and on PBS’ “North Carolina Now” and WUNC’s “The State of Things.”