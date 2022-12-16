//Ferrum College Teacher Education Program Receives CAEP Accreditation

FERRUM, VA (December 15, 2022) – Ferrum College was recently granted accreditation by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for its Teacher Education program with no stipulations or areas for improvement through 2029. CAEP accreditation assures future teacher ed majors at Ferrum will graduate prepared to teach effectively.

According to the accrediting body’s website, CAEP advances equity and excellence in educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P–12 student learning.

The Ferrum College Education Department offers licensure at the elementary, middle, and high school levels; P–12 licensure in physical education; a special education endorsement at the elementary school level; and the only teacher licensure program in vocational agriculture offered by private institutions in Virginia. After students complete their program, they can apply for licensure in the state of Virginia.

“I recognize and congratulate the hard work and dedication of Dr. Christine Christianson, the former director of Teacher Education at Ferrum College. Dr. Christianson led our amazing department members, college leadership, faculty, and students, through this challenging [accreditation] process,” said Director of Teacher Education Aimee Brenner.

“Our students and faculty should be very proud of the work they are doing. We have set a very high bar for our teacher education program and CAEP accreditation validates the hard work we have been doing and will continue to do,” continued Brenner.

CAEP accreditation is a multifaceted process that began at Ferrum College in the fall of 2020. A self-study report was submitted in June of 2021 and a virtual site visit occurred in March of 2022. The peer review found no stipulations (serious deficiencies in meeting CAEP standards) or AFIs (Areas for Improvement). Accreditation for seven years is granted if the EPP (Educator Preparation Program) meets all CAEP standards and components. Ferrum’s Teacher Education Program’s next review will occur in Spring of 2029.

“[Accredited] institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”

“Our students and their families are investing in an education program that is designated as nationally accredited for teacher preparation. As the new director, I look forward to continuing this success as we grow and continually improve our program to meet the needs of our students and partnering school districts,” concluded Brenner.





