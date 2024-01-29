//Ferrum College Student Abby Hudson Shines as Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Volunteer

First year Ferrum College student Abby Hudson started volunteering with the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM) during her junior year at Franklin County High School.

She first learned of the opportunity to volunteer with the BRIM through Franklin County High School’s National Honor Society program. Hudson’s first project was at the 2021 Folklife Festival. “I was doubly pleased when we were asked if anyone was interested in dressing up in period-accurate costumes as their role. I love dressing up, so I was immediately on board,” shared Hudson. Over the last three years, Hudson has enjoyed the work of the BRIM, especially their programming and interpretation at the 1800 farm museum.

Now that she’s a Ferrum College student, Hudson is excited to be more involved with the day-to-day aspects of the BRIM. “I’m taking classes at Ferrum, so I can be there to consistently help with more every-day activities. This semester, I’m starting to organize a new project to get high school students involved in history preservation. I’m also looking forward to helping with the behind-the-scenes activities for the Seed Swap coming up on April 13th and the Moonshine Heritage Bash on April 27th. I have learned a lot by volunteering at the BRIM. Everyone has been so welcoming and so willing to help me learn and grow,” she said.

BRIM director Bethany Worley loves having Hudson as a volunteer. “Abby loves interacting with visitors, especially kids. It was her idea to have a float in the 2023 Rocky Mount Christmas parade. She designed everything and worked to make her vision come to life. She even included members of her family on the float who supported her efforts,” said Worley.