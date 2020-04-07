//Ferrum College Staff Takes on Additional Responsibilities During Coronavirus “Diaspora”

Over the last month, Ferrum College staff members have added more responsibilities to their already full spring schedules during what President Johns has coined a “diaspora”, a scattering of the Ferrum family in an attempt to social distance during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Office of Student Life and Engagement

In addition to learning how to provide their normal services electronically, the Student Life and Engagement staff are also closely monitoring student traffic on campus, which includes keeping track of those who are leaving and when. This office is also charged with enforcing campus policies, taking care of anyone who is sick*, and following up with students in crisis. Staff members are also working to prepare buildings for consolidation and to turn some buildings over to public safety in the event that additional housing is needed for various purposes.

Dean of Student Life Nicole Lenez is grateful to work with such capable staff in such an unprecedented time. She noted her admiration for Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his explanation of the African word “ubuntu”, which loosely translates into a concept of being generous, hospitable, friendly, caring, and compassionate.

“The Student Life and Engagement team has ‘ubuntu’,” said Lenez. “They are the embodiment of ‘Not Self, But Others’. They’ve worked tirelessly and without hesitation through this crisis. Their compassion, honesty, and creativity has been so appreciated as we navigate uncharted waters and their love for Ferrum College and the students has carried us when we needed it. There are no words that can truly express the gratitude I have for them and the work they’ve been doing, especially lately.”

*There are no positive cases of COVID-19 on Ferrum College’s campus at this time.

Physical Plant Department

The Physical Plant Department includes Housekeeping, Grounds, Maintenance, and the Mail Room staff. In addition to their normal cleaning routine, Housekeeping is focusing on disinfecting common areas and frequently touched objects like doorknobs and light switches. Floors have been stripped and waxed, and Clark and Dyer Halls have been prepared to consolidate students still on campus.

Maintenance has completed a number of preventative tasks and continues to meet student, faculty, and staff needs by keeping building systems operational. The Grounds crew is working hard to keep campus beautiful by mowing, planting, mulching, trimming, and preparing for the day our students, families, and guests return. Our Mail Room staff continues to ensure students, faculty, and staff receive mail and packages in a timely manner.

“I have so much respect for the Physical Plant staff at Ferrum College,” said Director of Physical Plant Brad Bishop. “I cannot say enough good things about each person in the department. For them to come to campus every day during these most uncertain times is a testament to their character. They truly care for Ferrum College, its students, its faculty, its staff, and the entire Ferrum community. These folks work so hard day in and day out, and I have been so unbelievably blessed just to be a part of this team.”

Office of Admissions

Due to Governor Northam’s Executive Order requiring Virginians to shelter-in-place, and to protect faculty, staff, students, and the community, the Office of Admissions has suspended all campus tours. Instead, this office has developed virtual tours which take viewers all over campus, from Vaughan Chapel, to the Norton Center, and through the residence halls.

Prospective students who participate in these online events can qualify for the Campus Visit Scholarship, which provides a $1,000 scholarship per academic year. The Admissions Office has moved the decision deadline to July 1 to give more time to prospective students and their families due to the unusual circumstances brought about by COVID-19.

Financial Aid counselors are holding one-on-one appointments with students through Zoom. This department is also using the go-live FaceBook feature as a platform to inform families about the financial aid process.

“We are working closely with faculty, coaches, and other departments on campus to create alternative pathways for prospective students to explore Ferrum College. We are adjusting to the changing times each day, and I am proud to work with such a capable and invested group of people,” said Dean of Admissions Jason Byrd.

Visit campus virtually on the Experience Ferrum webpage! By clicking here, viewers can take a tour of campus, learn more about the College’s online graduate programs during a virtual Graduate Program Open House scheduled for April 15 at 1 p.m., and explore academic programs and hear from program coordinators.