//Ferrum College Social Work Students Provide Workforce Readiness and Life Skills Workshop to Rescue Mission Guests

Earlier this semester, Ferrum College Social Work students visited The Rescue Mission of Ronaoke to host a workshop to assist guests of the mission who are working to transition into the workforce and permanet housing. Dr. Martha Haley-Bowling, dean of graduate and professional studies said this year’s workshop is part of a longstanding relationship between the College Social Work program and the mission.

“We have worked with the rescue mission as an internship site for years. We have had students here as placements, and we’ve done other little projects throughout the years. We have worked with the children’s program to provide play time for the kids at the women’s shelter next door. We are excited because this is probably the biggest project that we have done with the mission.”

“Today, we’re working with folks who have been homeless for at least two years who live here at the Mission and receive services. I called Sonia and said I want my students to come up and get back into doing some projects. Since COVID, it’s been a couple years. This is the first time we’ve been able to come back and be in the building working with guests.”

Four teams of students identified topics they believed would be beneficial to mission guests preparing to transition into the workforce. Ferrum College Career Services collaborated with Social Work to mentor the students through creating their project presentations and identifying resources the participants can continue to use.

The student topics and teams were:

Personal Finance, Cheyene Alistock

Resume, Mock Interviews and Communication Skills, Reagan Lawson and Haily Booth

Mental Health and Wellness, Caroline Taylor and Kiara Toliver

Team Building, Kaira Williams and Alexis Miller

Natalie Kline, after-care coordinator for Rescue Mission Ministries, said an event like this is important for guests who are preparing for life beyond their time in the shelter. “They are becoming self-sufficient – getting those skills that you need to learn how to apply for jobs and to present themselves in interviews. So, this is just amazing that you all are here today, and I really, really appreciate it. I’ve worked with lots of college students, and I love giving opportunities to college students!”

Sonia King, learning center coordinator and job and life skills specialist, helps guests seeking employment with resume writing and jobs search. “Our primary goal is to help our guests become self-sufficient so they can move out of here and stay out of here. When Dr. Haley-Bowling reached out to me, I was excited because this is a great opportunity for our guests and the students. For the students, this is an chance for them to be able to present their knowledge, and for our guests, to be able to glean from it. The goal is the workshop will give some empowerment to our guests, and the students will be able to fulfill their commitment. It’s a win-win!”