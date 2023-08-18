//Ferrum College Senior’s Summer at Busch Gardens for Horticulture Internship

08/18/23

FERRUM, VA, August 18, 2023 – Ferrum College senior Madison Cline spent her summer at Busch Gardens for an internship in horticulture.

Cline sought the opportunity after asking if they had any internship slots available. “I decided to ask if the horticulture team needed interns because the displays in Busch Gardens are beautiful and well-maintained. Their horticulturists pay attention to detail and really know the tools of the trade,” Cline said.

During her internship at the amusement park, she learned many different skills and was successful with the intentions she set. “I received a well-rounded experience of what the landscaping department does in the park. Responsibilities included making beds, pots, and container arrangements, managing greenhouses, spraying herbicides, arboriculture, and maintenance. I brought my integrated pest management skills to the table in the greenhouses and learned about plant identification,” Cline continued.

Although the department was small, it was diverse; everyone had different experiences to offer. Cline also used this opportunity to find the direction she wants to take her career. “I’m thinking about being a horticulturist at a college, in a place like Colonial Williamsburg, or a landscape designer,” she explains.

Cline chose to major in horticulture because she loves taking care of plants and watching the grow. “My family has a lot of “green thumbs”, so I grew up around it. It’s cathartic for me; the scientific knowledge is interesting and helpful,” Cline concludes.

A native of Christiansburg, Virginia, Cline chose to attend Ferrum College because of the close knit community. She also likes the smaller class sizes that foster getting to know other classmates.