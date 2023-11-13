//Ferrum College Senior Nursing Students Complete American Red Cross and SafeTALK Trainings

FERRUM, VA, November 13, 2023 – Ferrum College senior Bachelor of Science in Nursing students recently completed American Red Cross Disaster Health Services training in NUR440 Community Health Nursing and LivingWorks safeTALK training in NUR420 Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, both courses taught by Assistant Professor John Phillips.

The purpose of the six-hour Disaster Health Services (DHS) certification course is to prepare participants to provide DHS on a local or large-scale disaster response in shelters, emergency aid stations, on outreach teams, and while performing outreach or just in time response. The students are now able to describe the services the ARC provides throughout the disaster cycle (mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery); explain the role and responsibilities of a DHS responder; discuss how the Registered Nurse (RN)-led model of care in a community setting is applied by DHS; identify how duties as a DHS responder differ from professional healthcare duties; articulate how DHS assist clients; and identify the reporting requirements for a disaster response. It was taught by Ellen Conway of the ARC National Capital Greater Chesapeake Region.

The purpose of the three-hour safeTALK certification course is to prepare participants to raise and respond to concerns about suicide in relationships with family, friends, and co-workers and to equip them to build a culture of safety from suicide in their organization and community. Participants learned to recognize when someone is thinking about suicide and connect them to an intervention provider. It was taught by Kristi Norton ’92 and Allison Snead of Piedmont Community Services.

“As a nursing student and a current employee of Carilion, the safeTALK presentation made it easier for me to understand when someone may be having suicidal thoughts and what I can do to make a difference in their life even if it’s just connecting them with another resource. The American Red Cross disaster training showed me the importance of the role of the nurse and the interdisciplinary team work that happens during an emergency or crisis,” said senior nursing student Kaitlyn Allen.

Student Nurse Dakota Moore added, “Regarding the safeTALK training, I took away so much valuable information on what signs and symptoms to recognize in someone who may be thinking of and/or leaning towards suicide. Like many people, suicide has affected me personally. Now because of all the education I learned and gained, I feel I am able to help someone and potentially save a life!”

Phillips stated, “It is always beneficial when we can augment our regular curriculum especially with our community partners. Not only does this additional training provide valuable skills and knowledge, the enrichment sets our nursing program apart and makes our graduates more marketable.”