//Ferrum College Senior Breanna Weaver Honored With President’s Cup at Academic Awards

On Friday, April 5, Ferrum College senior Breanna Weaver was honored with the President’s Cup at the Spring 2024 Academic Awards. She was also recognized for the Outstanding Student in Sport’s Management Award.

Weaver is a student-athlete who is a member of both the cheerleading and softball teams. On May 4, she will earn a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Sports Management and Marketing, with minors in Coaching and Exercise Science.

The Ferrum College President’s Cup is awarded annually to an individual who exhibits excellence in athletics, campus and community leadership, character, and academics. Candidates must have a minimum GPA of 3.2 and be a senior to be eligible for this award.

Weaver has been recognized on the President’s List for seven semesters and has received numerous accolades for her academic achievements, including being named to the All-Academic ODAC Team from 2020-2023 and the All-Academic Team – VASID 2022-2023. Additionally, she is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

In terms of athletics, Weaver was named to the ODAC All-Conference 2nd Team in 2022, and she achieved her 100th Career Hit in 2023.

Weaver has been actively involved in various campus organizations, including serving as a connection leader, Ferrum Foundation mentor, ODAC Representative, and NCAA Student Recruiter for Ferrum. She is also a Ferrum College Ambassador, the Student Athlete-Advisory Committee’s Vice President, Kappa Alpha Sigma’s Historian and Social Media Coordinator, and a Residential Assistant.

Weaver felt blessed to receive the President’s Cup and the Outstanding Student in Sports Management Award. “Being recognized for these two awards means more to me than just receiving a certificate or plaque. Knowing my hard work and achievements in the classroom and on the field have been noticed by my coaches, professors, and other Ferrum College staff has given me a sense of validation. It shows me that my efforts to strive to be the best student-athlete and person I can be has not gone unnoticed,” she said.