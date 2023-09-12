//Ferrum College Science Classes Feature Animals as Teachers

FERRUM, VA, September 12, 2023 – Ferrum College offers abundant opportunities for experiential learning. In the science department, animals act as teachers in various environmental science and biology classes. Students are able to handle the animals in class as a part of different labs and experiments.

Although not unique to Ferrum, the school offers more moments for students to connect with animals both inside and outside the classroom than peer institutions.

If students take courses in Vertebrate Zoology, Fish Ecology and Wildlife Management, Herpetology, and general science, they will have the opportunity to interact with various animals. According to Dr. Todd Fredericksen, students are thrilled to engage with the animals.”They get the most excited about the Pythons because they can play and interact with them,” he says. “They’re also just fun for the students to be around.”

In addition, students will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of animals including tadpoles, fish, turtles, raccoons, flying squirrels, rats, mice, and other creatures.

Prior to handling any animals, students are given a safety briefing. They are not allowed to touch animals who have a tendency to bite, and they are instructed to wash their hands both before and after handling any animals. Additionally, they are reminded that if the animals are not handled properly, they may cause harm to themselves.

Prospective students should consider Ferrum for higher education because of its hands-on learning opportunities. “We don’t just talk about snakes; students get to handle them. We don’t just talk about turtles; we look at them,” Fredericksen said. “They’ll get to experience the animals personally. There are also opportunities for students to go out and look at animals. This morning, the freshman Biology class learned how to safely catch and release a raccoon. Students will also learn the same skills with flying squirrels, mice, and pond turtles. They get to see wildlife.”