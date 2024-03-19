//Ferrum College Roars to Life with Panther Strong Event

Ferrum College hosted the Panther Strong fitness event on Saturday, March 16. The event offered various activities for the community to participate in, including a powerlifting competition, fishing at Adams Lake, yoga on the quad, and a disc golf tournament in partnership with Blade Gaming.

“I’m incredibly thankful for our sponsors including Carilion Clinic and all of the participants who are here today. The weather is great, and the campus looks gorgeous. The disc golf tournament had a huge turnout, and I’m exctied to have this event for students, faculty, staff and the community,” said Karen Carpenter, program coordinator for Health and Human Performance.

Carpenter also gives credit to Ferrum College senior Darrian Johnson. “He’s a Health and Human Performance major, and he helped out last year with a powerlifting event, too. I hope he’ll remain involved for years to come. He’s volunteered his time, and he will probably get internship credit as well. Darrian has really stepped up, taken the lead, and allowed this event to go the way it’s supposed to,” shared Carpenter.

Johnson was happy to be involved and help out. “This event has taught me what goes into planning and hosting a powerlifting tournament and what it takes to get people to come out. It’s also nice to have an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Johnson.

The College plans to host Panther Strong annually and add more competitions for Spring 2025.