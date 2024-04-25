//Ferrum College Reveals Annual Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine

On April 24, Ferrum College’s Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine held their annual reveal of the Spring magazine. Chrysalis is a combination of student, faculty and staff literary work including photographs, poetry, and prose writing.

Each semester, an invitation goes out to the College community to submit their work to the publication. Chrysalis student staff and editors select what submissions will be published, and a separate judging panel presents awards in a variety of categories. The cover art for this issue is a photograph submitted by Dr. Katherine Grimes.

Professor of English and advisor to the Chrysalis John Kitterman is happy with the reveal and the attendance at the event. “I thought it went well. We had a great turnout, and the students were very enthusiastic about all the submitters when they went on stage to talk about their work.” he said.

Editor-in-chief Scout Lynch was also happy with this edition of the Chrysalis. “We had over thirty contributors this semester. My favorite thing is just seeing everyone come together to submit their pieces. It’s a beautiful magazine, and we have a beautiful work prepared,” Lynch said.

Awards:

Art:

First Place: Mattie Green

Second Place: Eliza Copes

Prose:

First Place: Scout Lynch

Second Place: Emily Bass

Poetry:

First Place: Mattie Green

Second Place: Anonymous

Photography:

First Place: Cody Agnell

Second Place: Scout Lynch

Photo Caption: Members of the Chrysalis staff. Front Row: L-R: Kiersten Jones, Abi Craig, Scout Lynch, Hannah Dix. Back Row: L-R: John Kitterman and Johann Torres.

More event photos by Bob Pohlad can be found on our Flickr page at: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBnRR1