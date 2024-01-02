//Ferrum College Reveals Annual Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine for Fall 2023

FERRUM, VA, January 2, 2024 – The Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine hosted the annual publication reveal during Fall Exam Week on the evening of November 17. The event opened with the revelation of the cover; a sunrise photo submitted by assistant professor of Psychology Dr. Abigail Jamison. She humbly said, “I try to capture the sunrise at my house every morning, and this one was particularly beautiful.”

Chrysalis is a student-run art and literature publication. The annual reveal allows artists and writers to discuss their submissions. Dr. Katherine Grimes, faculty advisor for the magazine, invites alumni and professionals in writing, photography and art to serve as judges.

This year, artist Will Hensel and photographer Monica Hoel were members of the judges panel along with Seleste Cowie’18 for poetry and local author

Jane Fenton for prose. Fenton attended the reveal with her husband. “It was really an honor to be a judge and all the prose submissions were very creative. It was a pleasure to read them!”

Winners this semester:

1st Place Photography: Colors of Fall by Stephanie Staats

1st Place Poetry: My Weak Heart by Sean Folquet

1st Plaec Prose: Sandwiches at Meme’s House by Mary Grace Faulkner

1st Place Art: Agrias/Sour by Candela Perez Castellanos

One of the student editors, Kiersten Jones, introduced each piece at the reveal and invited the contributors to the podium to speak about the piece, provide a reading, or a performance. The comments, readings, and performances highlighted the deeply personal nature of most of the submissions. Some found it difficult to discuss their inspiration while others found joy in sharing the story behind the piece. Faculty contributor, David Campbell, performed his submission of a music score with guitar and vocals, Das Bevo Mill, and shared the story of playing at the Das Bevo Biergarten that inspired the song.

“We had a lot of fun with the magazine this semester,” said Jones. “We have a lot of contributors – thirty-five to be exact. We had a lot more prose and photographs and art in this magazine. Several submissions were combinations of art and prose or poetry. It was really impressive. Everyone did a really fantastic job. I think all the contributions were excellent and this magazine definitely showcases our talented students at this college.”

To read this year’s magazine and the archives, visit: https://www.ferrum.edu/campus-life/chrysalis/