//Ferrum College Resident Assistants Are Ready to Build Community in the Halls

08/21/23

FERRUM, VA, August 21, 2023– Resident Assistants play a huge role at Ferrum College. They are peer leaders trained to handle any situation they might come across in the residence halls and serve as an essential support system to all residential students.

Their responsibilities include monthly bulletin boards, and building programs, encouraging students to engage in different activities on campus, respond to conflicts and urgent situations, and sitting for duty from the hours of 9pm-12am on weekdays and from 10pm-2am on weekends.

They also played a huge role in supporting and welcoming students during move-in and the College’s Connection Weekend. Prior to move-in, they arrived a week early to complete training in conflict management, communication, and campus safety. RA’s also completed room condition reports, and made sure their respective halls were ready for the new and returning students.

Ferrum’s RA’s also encourage students to take advantage of the many resources offered to help students stay engaged and supported. This includes making sure students are aware of apps like Presence, which shows daily activities happening on campus and also the Panther Experience app, where students have access to resources at their fingertips to be successful. RA’s also provide flyers for the Carter Center and counseling services.

Ferrum College sophomore Kolby Snow became an RA this year to get more involved in the campus, create a community with other students, and help them succeed in any way possible. “I am most excited about building connections and relationships with my residents and getting to know them each personally.”

Coordinator of Residence Life Lacey Matthews is excited to see her RA’s grow throughout the school year. “I am excited to watch the RA’s blossom as they work to build community in the residence halls. They are ready to help the students in any way that they can,” she says.