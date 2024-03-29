//Ferrum College Remembers Its Founding Mothers for Women’s History Month

As March comes to a close, Ferrum College is using Women’s History Month as an opportunity to recognize the many women who played a crucial role in the founding of the College. These women, referred to as “our founding mothers” by College President Mirta Martin, hailed from various parts of the region and held roles such as teachers, nurses, cooks, and women of faith who were dedicated to the College’s success.

In 2012, Ethel W. Born wrote “Because They Had the Vision… Ferrum College and Methodist Women The First 100 Years” about the women who played a significant role in the founding of Ferrum College. The pamphlet, along with primary sources archived in the College’s library, provide insight into the dedication and vision of these women, which not only made the establishment of Ferrum College possible but also supported its growth from a missionary school to the College it is today.

The vision Born referenced was for a training school to meet the co-educational needs of the rural communities surrounding the beautiful vistas in Ferrum, VA. In the early days of the twentieth century, the Methodist Women’s Missionary Council records the first mention of the need for a school in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia was made by Council member Mrs. H. E. Wall of Farmville. In 1911, the Virginia Conference Women’s Home Missionary Society, the Woman’s Missionary Council, Methodist Episcopal Church, and Virginia Annual Conference joined together to establish a mission school in the Danville District for mountain boys and girls. The school founded in 1913 would grow to become Ferrum College.

Ferrum was selected as the location because of the proximity to the railroad which would increase accessibility to students in the region. Over 100 students registered in the first year. Women played an essential role as staff members serving as teachers, cooks, and other staff, while also being key financial supporters. Before the initial building was constructed, the women of the Missionary Council and Society responded to an appeal to provide the furnishings and also supported 11 of the first 70 students with scholarships. Mrs. Collie Fishburn of Roanoke and Mrs. H.F. Heidelback are recorded as being among the early donors funding these scholarships. The Society also later committed to paying the salaries of the teachers for the second year.

Because of their consistent support, founding principal and later Junior College president Benjamin Beckham wrote,“The future is full of hope and promise,” and he was right. By 1922, the need for a chapel became apparent as the student body grew, and The Women’s Missionary Society again contributed a significant sum toward its construction. The Woman’s Missionary Society built the Ida R. Richeson Infirmary and made the initial gift for the library seventeen years later.

As the College grew throughout the twentieth century, the support of the Women’s Society was there every step of the way and commemorated. In 1956, president C. Ralph Arthur began his report to the Women’s Society of Christian Service by referring to the strong relationship between Ferrum and the women who had wholeheartedly supported it from the time that a mountain school was just a hope and a dream. Roberts Hall, originally named Centenary Hall, was re-named M. Lutie Roberts Hall in honor of Mrs. Roberts who was undoubtedly the strongest supporter of the need for a school for mountain children that resulted in the establishment of the Ferrum Training School and Junior College. Britt Hall is named for Mrs. Lee Britt. The Women’s Society of Christian Service Day was celebrated in 1965 bringing many Methodist women from across the conference to tour the Ferrum College campus and on Founder’s Day in 1961 the cornerstone was laid for Susannah Wesley Hall.

The Founding Mothers were also among the College’s leadership from the early days. The original Board of Trustees consisted of ten men elected by the Virginia Conference and five women elected by the Women’s Home Missionary Society. As Ferrum grew into a Junior College, The Women’s Society continued to be called upon by the Board of Trustees for special projects, scholarships, and maintenance funds. Their financial support often came from grassroots campaigns funded by Methodist women across the region who valued access to education. College President Mirta Martin is grateful for their vision and affirms its continued need over one hundred years later.

“These were visionary women who believed in creating a college of opportunity in Virginia – a place that afforded access to education to those individuals who had the ability and intellect, but perhaps not the financial means to attend college. These were forward-thinking, valiant ladies who saw a need and set forth to address it – at a time when they did not even have the right to vote! Their spirit still permeates the fabric, the essence of who Ferrum College is today; providing accessible, affordable education in the Blue Ridge Mountains,” she said.

For more information about Ferrum’s founding mothers and the work of the Methodist women in founding the College and other mission work in the region, contact Library Assistant Danny Adams, and visit the Methodist collection in Stanley Library.