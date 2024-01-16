//Ferrum College Reflects on the Memorable Journey of “Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas”

On October 25th, Ferrum College Theatre Arts announced their winter show would be “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas”. Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts, Rebecca Crocker, invested two months in leading the creation of all the puppets for the show. Cast and crew members also devoted their time towards building sets, making costumes, and finding props. This production has only been performed on three other stages before it came to the College, and the energy and diligence in getting every detail right was tangible.

Director Emily Blankenship-Tucker was pleased with how everything went overall. “The show was really exciting, and we felt proud of the show and proud of the work of the students, the cast, and all of the volunteers,” said Blankenship-Tucker. “It took all of our energy and creative effort to pull off a show that was so technically demanding, especially with all of the puppets and creating scenery to help make the magic appear. We went all in and worked hard for the brief time that we had to work on the show. I feel proud of the work that we did and this production was really special,” she continued.

Blankenship-Tucker is most proud of her students as she was able to see a transformation within them and their confidence as they learned new skills throughout the production. “Most of the students who became the go-to creators in the puppet studio did not know how to sew. It challenged us in so many ways, and we called upon everyone’s unique creativity. I’m also really proud of the people who came down the steps and told us after the show how much they loved Emmet Otter when they were young or that it was a family favorite of theirs. Someone told us they felt like they were transported back to their grandmother’s living room. Things like that were so special because the songs and story are special to me,” Blankenship-Tucker shared.

Associate Director of Recruiting and Outreach Justin Muse, who played the role of Mayor Fox had a wonderful time in the play. “My participation in Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas was nothing short of a great experience. I’ve learned a lot about the production of a play and have a newfound respect for participants in the theater world. There was a lot of work to put on this great production,” said Muse.

Pianist David Mitchell was also a part of the production for the show. Mitchell has been associated with the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre since 1994. When they called him to be a part of Emmet Otter, he agreed to come back. “I had never heard Emmet Otter. I never knew who he was, but they said they wanted me to do it. I agreed to get involved with this gig and fell in love with him and all the animal characters, all the songs, and it has just been wonderful,” Mitchell said.

This semester, The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre and Ferrum College Theatre Arts will put on a production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, which opens on February 23rd. On February 6, auditions for the Spring musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will begin.