//Ferrum College Recognizes 2023 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Ferrum College Athletics recognized the six 2023 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees at a luncheon on Saturday, November 4. They were also recognized during the halftime ceremony at the football game.

Ferrum College president Dr. Mirta Martin gave opening remarks to welcome inductees back to campus, and also updating them on institutional changes. She had a call-to-action for them.”I need you to spread the word of Ferrum College. I need you to commit to speak about Ferrum College at least once a week. I challenge all of you to identify that student who has the grit, the persistence, the heart, the potential, and that is looking for a home,” Dr. Martin said.

Melisa Buchanan-Craft ’01, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, played women’s basketball four years at Ferrum under Coach Donna Doonan and volleyball four years under Coach Kelly Caputo from 1998-2001. She was the first basketball player in school history to reach 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Buchanan-Craft earned USA South All-Conference 2nd team honors in 1998 and 2000, and VaSID All-State 2nd team in 2000. After leaving Ferrum, Buchanan-Craft began a career as a Health and Physical Education Teacher in the Virginia Beach Public School System. “I am a fighter and a survivor. I have continued to work hard all of my life. I’m very blessed and very thankful,” she said.

Tanisha Durham ’04 of Roanoke, Virginia, played women’s basketball four years at Ferrum under Coach Donna Doonan from 2000-04. She was a USA South All-Conference 1st team selection in 2002 and 2003, and also earned 2nd team in 2004. After leaving Ferrum, Durham began a career in Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center as an Office Manager, and is currently employed with Robins and Morton as a jobsite assistant. “Ferrum College gave me so many things; purpose, drive, accountability, strength, pride and oh so many memories. I am so excited that my children and niece are able to see this today. This is an example that anything is possible for you three. Continue to be awesome and hungry. The sky is the limit,” Durham said.

Andre Levisy ’89 of Rocky Mount, Virginia, played men’s basketball three years at Ferrum under Coach Bill Pullen from 1986-89. He was a team captain in 1987-88 and 1988-89, as well as team MVP in 1988-89. Levisy earned Dixie All-Conference 1st team in 1988-89, and is #18 on Ferrum’s all-time scoring list with 1,027 career points. After leaving Ferrum, Levisy began a career as a Qualified Mental Healthcare Professional. He has also been a collegiate baseball, football and basketball official since 1994, officiating in the USA South, ODAC, Big South, Carolinas Conference, NJCAA, CIAA and NAIA. He officiated NCAA Div. III Basketball Tournament national semifinals and championship game in 2017, and has also officiated VHSL football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball. Levisy was inducted into Franklin County High School’s Hall of Fame in 2019. “I would not be here today without my circle of support. Keep your circle of support close to you. I can’t thank this college enough for giving me an opportunity,” he said.

Melvin Martin ’75 of Martinsville, Virginia, played football and ran track two years under Coach Hank Norton from 1975-76. After leaving Ferrum, he went on to play football two seasons at William & Mary, where he was defensive captain and the top defensive lineman tackler two seasons. Martin earned Team MVP, All-State 1st team and All-Region 2nd team in 1978. After leaving W&M, he attended preseason camp with the NFL’s Detroit Lions and the CFL’s Saskatchewan Rough Riders. After football, he began a career as an English teacher, coach and principal at various schools in Southwest Virginia. Martin went on to earn his Master’s degree from Radford University and Doctorate from Virginia Tech. He also served as adjunct professor and Assistant Director of Admissions at Ferrum.

Angela Thomas ’90 of Jonesville, Virginia, played basketball four years at Ferrum under Coach Donna Doonan, as well as volleyball and tennis under Coach Kelly Caputo. She was Ferrum’s Salutatorian in 1990, graduating with the highest honors as a double-major in French and English. She was the top student in Ferrum’s first education class. After leaving Ferrum, Thomas went on to earn a Master’s degree in French from University of Tennessee. Following that, she began her career in teaching in 1992 at Lee High School. She also serves as school photographer, website manager, Yearbook and Lee TV advisor. During the first 20 years of her career, Thomas coached volleyball, basketball, tennis, One Act Play, and Scholastic Bowl. She was District Teacher of the Year 2015, a six-time Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers honoree and three-time Highlands District Volleyball Coach of the Year. “Ferrum College has always held a special place in my heart. Coming back always feels like coming home,” Thomas said. She also thanked her students, teammates, former Ferrum professors, and family for all of her success.

George Yancey ’67 of Gordonsville, Virginia, played football two years at Ferrum under Coach Hank Norton from 1966-67. He was a member of Ferrum’s NJCAA National Runner-Up team in 1966. After leaving Ferrum, Yancey earned football scholarship to and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from the College of William & Mary in 1970. He went on to earn graduate degrees from UVA/VBA School of Bank Management and The Banking School of the South at LSU. In 1971, Yancey began a 37+ year career in the financial services industry. In 2003, he became Founder, President & CEO and Director of Bank of Louisa, which eventually merged into United Bankshares. “While at Ferrum, I acquired certain life changing skills – how to properly study, effective time management, being goal driven, the importance of collaboration with others to achieve success. I used those skills in my future endeavors – both in my banking career and my civic and community involvement. Ferrum will always occupy a special place in my heart and life.”

To learn more about the Ferrum College Sports Hall of Fame, visit https://ferrumpanthers.com/sports/2022/5/16/athletics-hall-of-fame-HOF-landing.aspx