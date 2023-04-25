Ferrum College Recognized 2023 Boone Honors Program Graduates

Ferrum College faculty hosted an evening banquet recognizing the 2023 Boone Honors Program (BHP) honors medallion recipients on Sunday, April 23, in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room. The ten soon-to-be graduates, with their families and friends, shared in the celebration that included presentations by faculty mentors about their student’s unique work and persona.

The ten students were involved in every aspect of student life at the College – student athletes, club leaders, writers and editors of the Chrysalis and The Iron Blade. Two of them have been accepted into graduate programs at Lincoln Memorial University to study Veterinary Medicine and Emerson College for Creative Writing, and one will join the Franklin County High School staff as a Chemistry teacher.

After a welcome from Interim BHP Program Director and Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Administration Ed Hally, President Mirta Martin greeted guests and thanked the seniors for their efforts during their time at the College.

“You represent some of the very best of Ferrum College. You took advantage of the opportunities offered to you inside and outside the classroom and you achieved excellence every step of the way. We look forward to seeing the next chapter in your story as proud Ferrum College alumni,” said Martin.

There was lots of laughter with a few tears as the mentors shared stories about the students, and they received a small gift, a pocket mirror, and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly closed the program with the story from Robert Fulghm’s It Was on Fire When I Lay Down On It to explain why this gift was selected. He read an excerpt from the book where in response to the question “What is the meaning of life?” a man named Alexander Papaderos shared a story about finding shards of mirror and playing with it as a child.

“‘I began to play with it as a toy, and I became fascinated by the fact that I could reflect light into dark places where the sun would never shine…as I became a man I grew to understand this was not a child’s game, but a metaphor for what I might do with my life…this is the meaning of my life,‘” Reilly read, and continued, “Students please hold up your mirrors, I hope it is a reminder to you are not the source of the light, but if you reflect the light, we will all be better for it.”