//Ferrum College Promotes Faculty Members to Professor and Tenure Status

Dr. Mirta Martin, Ferrum College’s president, recently announced promotions and tenure for five faculty members.

Dr. Dan Caston was promoted to professor of Recreation Leadership and Dr. Allison Harl was promoted to Professor of English.

Three faculty members earned tenure status. Dr. Karen Carpenter was promoted to Associate Professor of Health and Human Performance, Dr. Dana Ghioca-Robretcht was promoted to Associate Professor of Environmental Science and Biology, and Dr. Roman Bohdan was promoted to Associate Professor of Business.

Dr. Martin commended the faculty for the dedication and hard work required by the promotion and tenure process as well as to Ferrum College.

“This decision is a testament to your hard work, expertise, and dedication to the advancement of knowledge, education and service. I am confident that you will continue to excel in your role, your scholarship, and contribute to the ongoing success of our institution and its students,” Dr. Martin said.