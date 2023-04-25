Ferrum College Professor Emeritus Rex Stephenson Honored During Archive Gallery Reveal and Theatre Naming Event

Ferrum College Theatre Arts held a theatre archive gallery reveal and surprise ribbon-cutting for the newly named Rex Stephenson Theatre—named in honor of Professor Emeritus Rex Stephenson who created the theatre major at the College in 1973—on Saturday, April 22, 2023, ahead of the evening performance of their spring musical, Treasure Island. Dozens of students, alumni, faculty, staff and other community members attended the event, which included much storytelling, laughter, and singing as the audience celebrated Stephenson’s many contributions to theatre arts at the College and the greater community.

Located in Schoolfield Hall on campus, the new theatre archive gallery features photographs, news clippings, posters, theatre programs, and other memorabilia illustrating more than 50 years of theatre program history at Ferrum College including the Jack Tale Players, Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre, student productions, and more. The displays line the hall and staircase, and continue into the newly renovated and named Rex Stephenson Theatre.

Theatre Arts Program Coordinator Rebecca Crocker said naming the theatre—a flexible black box theatre—in honor of Stephenson and the creation of the archive gallery was a big deal for their department and she was happy so many were in attendance. “Rex is a powerhouse in our industry and for him to be honored in this way is incredibly moving, and a long time coming. I can only imagine as an incoming student to walk through and see the gallery and the history and background it provides, what kind of impact that will have,” she said.

TJ Baker, a Ferrum College junior from Australia who spoke at the event, said Stephenson deserves all of the recognition. “Seeing months of secretive planning come together was so fulfilling. So much work went in from so many people, and I’m glad to see my small contributions to this momentous day helped where they needed to,” she said.

The gallery reveal and theatre naming event were planned to coincide with the theatre department’s spring production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s beloved children’s story, Treasure Island, which Stephenson first adapted for the stage in 1994. Stephenson, who was inspired by this favorite childhood book—the only book he ever received from his father—always valued “the interplay between faculty and students” that he could develop onstage at Ferrum, outside the classroom, as well as casting children in some plays. His most recent adaptation of Treasure Island features over a dozen new songs that were written by Stephenson and scored by instructor of performing arts, and director, Emily Blankenship-Tucker.

Ferrum College senior Sarah Laliberte has enjoyed being part of different theatre arts productions throughout her four years at the College and she wanted to go out with a bang. “When I heard we were taking Rex’s Treasure Island and turning it into a musical, I knew it was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. To be part of an original cast? How amazing is that!” said Laliberte.

Treasure Island Photos

Gallery Archive Dedication Photos