//Ferrum College Professor Emerita Jane Duncan Stogner Featured at the Radford University Art Museum

FERRUM, VA, September 11, 2023 – Jane Duncan Stogner is an accomplished professional artist and educator who graduated from Radford University with an MS degree in Art in 1973. She was an art professor at Ferrum College for 33 years and received the Hurt Exemplary Professor Award for her exceptional teaching skills.

An exhibit of Stogner’s work called “Jane Duncan Stogner: A Fifty-Year Retrospective” opened at the Radford University Art Museum‘s Tyler Gallery in Radford, VA on Wednesday September 6 and will run through October 5.

Stogner has had a passion for art since childhood and excelled in it. “I loved creating and putting things together even in elementary school,” Stogner said.

As a teenager, Stogner’s interest in art grew to include sewing, decorating, and interior design. During her undergraduate years at the University of North Carolina, she majored in Education and minored in Art to become an art teacher.

Stogner taught in public school for two years before joining Ferrum College, where she taught various art classes. She felt obligated to give students a variety of experiences and avenues.”I did so many different things. I was the only professor that taught painting and drawing,” Stogner continued.

She stayed at the College for a long time because she loved it. “I loved the mountains and the environment that I was in. I also appreciated the College’s mission and the students,” Stogner shared.

After retiring from teaching in 2002, Stogner pursued a career as a freelance painter. Her passion lies in creating large panoramic landscapes that highlight her love for nature and exploration of color. “I love the sky, mountains, and beauty of the world,” she says.

She has had several solo exhibitions and has won regional and national awards for her outstanding work. Stogner considers herself a painter of light and color and recently started using palette knives with thick and juicy oil paints to create dynamic and energetic paintings.

She started selling her artwork so that her pieces would be in public places. Her artwork can be found in private and corporate collections, in public institutions, and at Ferrum College. She is highly regarded as a gifted and talented artist and regularly exhibits at the prestigious LinDor Arts Gallery in Roanoke, Virginia, but the Tyler exhibition is likely to be her final show.

More about Jane can be found here.

More about her current gallery can be found here.