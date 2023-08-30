//Ferrum College President to Be Honored at ”Persona de Poder” Event

08/30/23

FERRUM, VA, August 30, 2023 – For their 17th anniversary, Radio Poder 1380AM! is honoring individuals who have contributed to the advancement and development of Virginia’s immigrant and latino communities through example, word, and action. They are called “Persona De Poder” or Person of Will and Power.

Ferrum College president Dr. Mirta Martin is among the honorees for this year’s celebration.

“To our hispanic youth: fill up your journey and your life broadly and deeply with every expression of the best humanity. Don’t live a life that’s too small for you. Live large, be courageous, be compassionate, be generous, be a leader! In the end, it’ll only be through a college education that we will be able to change the narrative from si se puede to si se pudo (from yes we can, to yes we did it),” Martin said.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will open its doors this year for the celebration on September 16. Not only will they host an award ceremony, but the entire museum will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The museum will be open to enjoy as well as food trucks and cultural performances.